City of Amarillo will soon be receiving new water meters

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will soon be replacing all broken and unusable water meters.
City officials confirm that installing new water meters is a yearly occurrence.
A budget of $144,000 was approved during last week’s City Council meeting to complete the job.
All broken direct read meters, which require a representative to read physically, will be replaced with newer, up-to-date versions around the city.
Not only are failed water meters being replaced, but older versions of the meters will also be replaced.
The city is on a contract which requires council members to budget out expenses to fund the replacement of all water meters that aren’t working once a year.
“We replace failed, and older water meters every year, and that was what that contract was for,” said Jonathan Gresham, Director of Utilities for the City of Amarillo.
If you have been having trouble with your water meter being down, you should be seeing a brand new installation within the next few weeks.Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.