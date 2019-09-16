Cinergy Amarillo hosting fundraiser to benefit victims of the mass shooting in Odessa

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cinergy Entertainment will be hosting a fundraiser at all locations starting Wednesday, Sept. 18th to benefit the victims of the mass shooting that happened in Odessa.
Half of all food and beverage purchases this day will benefit the cause, where funds will be distributed to the Odessa Community Foundation for the victims and their families.
Cinergy raised over $5,000 for first responders during a daylong fundraising event at Cinergy Odessa on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Cinergy offered the Permian basin community a date to watch free movies with an in-kind donation to first responders.
Following the fundraiser, Cinergy reviewed additional ways to assist the community, and created Cinergy Unites for West Texas, a benefit to be held on Sept. 18 to help victims of this tragedy.
“The Odessa Community Foundation INC. is receiving funds for victims and families who are affected by this horrific tragedy that struck the Odessa community on Aug 31,” said Renee Earls, president, and CEO of Odessa Chamber of Commerce. “We mourn together as a community, but we also rise together to help those in need. We applaud Cinergy for giving back during this difficult time. Their employees were impacted by this tragedy as well, and we want to extend our thanks and support.”
Cinergy felt it was the direct support from their fans across Texas and Oklahoma that made this possible.
“We have received so much encouragement from Cinergy fans across all of our locations in Texas and Oklahoma asking how they can help out,” said Traci Hoey, director of marketing, sales, and special events. “We want to give back to our West Texas community, and we decided that allowing our other centers the opportunity to participate would be the most meaningful way to accomplish this mission.”
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.