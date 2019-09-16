Amarillo VA welcomes Interim Director Mr. Zachary Sage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System welcomes Interim Director, Mr. Zachary Sage, who was appointed as the Medical Center Director on Sept. 9.
Before his appointment as Interim Director, Sage served as Associate Director of Overton Brooks VA Medical center in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Sage previously served as the Associate Director for the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System.
He has been serving in the VA since 2007 and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.