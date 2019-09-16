Amarillo College celebrates 90th anniversary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is celebrating its 90th Anniversary today, which is a significant milestone that has exceeded the expectations of even its most visionary founders.
The college initially opened up its doors for the first time on September 16, 1929, at its original location on Lincoln Street in downtown Amarillo.
Whereas 86 students answered the inaugural roll call in a solitary building back in 1929, now 10,000 students are enrolled in academic classes today at six campuses in three counties of the Texas Panhandle.
Celebratory anniversary events, large and small, are in various stages of planning and will pop up throughout the 2019-20 academic year to help commemorate the yearlong observance.
"Amarillo College has evolved and flourished in so many phenomenal ways over its first 90 years," said AC President Russel Lowery-Hart. "It's a very great honor to serve on behalf of a community asset as truly vital as AC."
AC's first student body was welcomed in 1929 by seven original faculty members, including B.E. Masters, the college's first president.
“As we strive with great optimism to position the College for future prosperity, and as our national reputation continuities to thrive, we want to make sure to reflect on our storied past,” said Lower-Hart. “Also, to reflect on the innumerable individuals to whom the College owes its roots, its trajectory, and its profound gratitude.”
