Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
Overlay:
Overlaying of the southeastern quadrant of State Loop (SL) 335 is ongoing. On Monday, Sept. 16, crews will be paving the westbound lane from Osage Street and to the tie-in on the BNSF overpass. For the safety of the traveling public, as well as the safety of the contractor, all traffic will exit at Washington Street and reenter the Loop just after Washington Street. For the rest of the week, expect various lane closures and short-term ramp closures along this 10-mile stretch of roadway with traffic reduced to one lane, guided by a pilot car. Motorists should expect delays during this final surface work.
Crews will continue to place hot mix and overlay on I-40 westbound from Adkisson Road to Hope Road.
Expect various lane closures on US 287 starting at 8.6 miles east of the Carson County line to one mile west of FM 2889 for mill and fill operations followed with overlay in both directions. The city of Claude is not included in the overlay area.
Routine Maintenance:
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, the right and center lanes of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Nelson Street to Eastern Street for patching repairs. The center lane will be closed briefly at Eastern Street
On Wednesday, Sept. 18, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed between Eastern Street and Whittaker Road for concrete repairs.
Heading eastbound, the right lane of the Pullman Road detour will be closed at the US 287/I-40 split for patching repairs.
Leaving downtown, expect various lane closures on both the Pierce and Taylor street connectors to I-27 southbound for concrete repairs.
The right lane of I-27 northbound will be closed from Washington Street to the 26th Avenue bridge for erosion control.
In Potter County, watch for various lane closures on RM 1061 for seal coat operations and watch for sweepers moving along RM 1061 and FM 1719 in both directions.
More:
The left lane of US 87/287 northbound will remain closed near Amarillo Creek for the duration of the bridge replacement project. Southbound traffic is expected to be switched onto the detour Monday, Sept. 16.
Expect right lane closures in both directions of SH 217 in Canyon from 23rd Street to Holman Lane to install curbs, ramps, and sidewalks.
Pullman Road Bridge Replacement Reminder:
The traffic switch has been completed at Pullman Road with all traffic on the new westbound I-40 bridge. The eastbound Pullman Road exit is now closed for reconstruction (approximately one year). Traffic for eastbound Pullman Road needs to exit at Airport Boulevard.
Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, Pullman Road will be closed between the eastbound and westbound frontage roads for bridge demolition on the south side of I-40 and remain closed through at least 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
If the demolition requires more time, Pullman Road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly until the work is complete.
Detours will be in place for in both directions for Pullman Road traffic.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
