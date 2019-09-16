Amarillo area lane closures

Overlaying of the southeastern quadrant of State Loop (SL) 335 is ongoing. On Monday, Sept. 16, crews will be paving the westbound lane from Osage Street and to the tie-in on the BNSF overpass. For the safety of the traveling public, as well as the safety of the contractor, all traffic will exit at Washington Street and reenter the Loop just after Washington Street. For the rest of the week, expect various lane closures and short-term ramp closures along this 10-mile stretch of roadway with traffic reduced to one lane, guided by a pilot car. Motorists should expect delays during this final surface work.