AC and WT part of program to help financial aid for higher education

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Financial aid for higher education has stayed the same over the years. Reasons for needing financial assistance for higher education were different than the goals today.
Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University are part of a project that just launched by the Hope Center for college, community, and justice, trying to understand where this aid is needed most.
“We’re hopeful we can improve on the formula that the federal government uses to decide how much support a student gets towards their college education. Every student's circumstances are unique, and that makes this kind of formula difficult to get right. However, it’s been the same for some time, and students lives have changed over the years,” said Brad Johnson, vice president of strategic relations for West Texas A&M University.
Amarillo College is hoping this study will help enhance their existing programs and give them a better understanding of how to assist students.
“It’s more about us understanding how we can advertise those resources more effectively. So, students will know that they’re available,” said Bob Austin, vice president of enrollment management for Amarillo College.
This project will be available at the national level, for all colleges to see and use, but the local colleges here are thinking about how this will impact the students of the panhandle.
“With this study, we hope to become even more effective at finding the students who are falling through the cracks and who are going to be benefited from a program like this,” said Johnson.
“It’s an issue that affects the entire country; it’s a national issue. Which is why Amarillo college and other schools are participating in the study and will benefit from the feedback we get from students and families,” said Austin.
The initiative was granted a 650,000 dollar budget and will last for 18 months.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.