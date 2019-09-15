‘Cookout for a Cause’ fundraiser supports APD officer battling cancer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The ‘Cookout for a Cause’ fundraiser invited everyone to the Randall County Event Center for a seven-dollar hamburger lunch and other activities to benefit 11-year Amarillo Police Officer Michael Vigil.
Vigil’s wife said he was diagnosed with cancer several months ago.
“The cancer presented itself as appendicitis, so we thought he had appendicitis,” said Lilli Vigil. “But when they went in for the surgery, they found that he had stage three colon cancer.”
She worked with others in the community to start t-shirt sales and host the cookout which also had a silent auction, raffle, blood donations with Coffee Memorial Blood Center and other fundraising efforts.
A Facebook Page called ‘Badger Strong’ was also created to support the family.
“This was a no-brainer to just come together and support a guy that is fully behind this community,” said APD Cpl. Toby Hudson. “He’s always giving back to Amarillo, so it was easy to give back to him and his family.”
All proceeds will go to Cpl. Vigil and his family to pay for upcoming medical costs.
They said community support has really been a huge help.
“His attitude has been amazing. He is a trooper, his brothers in blue, his family. All the prayers, that’s his strength. So with all that, he’s been able to still live every day like his normal life,” said Lilli.
“The thing that’s made me feel the best though is just seeing my friends out and about, helping me keep my mind off the bad and keep my mind on the good,” said APD Cpl. Michael Vigil. “Just seeing all my friends and my people from the community has really done my heart a lot of good.”
If you missed the fundraiser, there is a ‘Michael Vigil Benefit Account’ set up with Amarillo National Bank for donations.
“And we’re so thankful for everyone that has donated, that has showed up and especially for all the prayers,” said Lilli.
