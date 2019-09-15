Amarillo Sod Poodles stun Tulsa Drillers to win Texas League Title

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles are the 2019 Texas League Champions.
There’s about 10 different things that could have led this story, like being unstoppable on the road, winning five of their six playoff games on the road. You could write that the Sod Poodles won three games in a row or more 11 different times this season, including one occurrence in the semi-finals against Midland in order to win the Texas League South title. Or you could say that the Sod Poodles won the Texas League title in their first ever year existing in Amarillo.
It has been four decades since the organization has last hoisted a championship trophy. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, against the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Double-A affiliate, the Sod Poodles took down the Drillers 8-3 thanks to a huge grand slam from top prospect, OF Taylor Trammell during the top of the ninth inning.
Phillip Wellman, who won the Manager of the Year award for bringing the Sod Poodles thus far, coached one of the most clutch teams in minor league baseball history, as the team won in multiple elimination games during the playoffs.
RHP Aaron Leacher went four innings on the mound to start off the game, holding a powerful Tulsa offense scoreless. In what began as a pitching duel, ended up coming down to an offensive explosion in the ninth inning. In addition to Trammell’s homerun, Third Baseman Hudson Potts followed Trammell’s with a three-run bomb of his own to add to the cushion that the bullpen had to work with.
LHP Travis Radke came in to pitch the bottom of the ninth inning to get the most important three outs from the entire season.
The Sod Poodles finished the 2019 season 72-66, not including six different playoff wins.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.