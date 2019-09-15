Amarillo Sod Poodles stun Tulsa Drillers to win Texas League Title

There’s about 10 different things that could have led this story, like being unstoppable on the road, winning five of their six playoff games on the road. You could write that the Sod Poodles won three games in a row or more 11 different times this season, including one occurrence in the semi-finals against Midland in order to win the Texas League South title. Or you could say that the Sod Poodles won the Texas League title in their first ever year existing in Amarillo.