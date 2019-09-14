W.Va. football player dies after collapsing during game

September 14, 2019 at 11:27 AM CDT - Updated September 14 at 11:38 AM

CLAY, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - Officials from Roane County High School said a football player died Friday night after collapsing on the field.

Alex Miller, a senior at the school, died after collapsing during a game at Clay County High School, said, Richard Duncan, Roane County Schools superintendent.

Miller was given emergency medical attention at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he died.

"Roane County High School administration and counselors have received offers of support and assistance from colleagues across the region, and are now focused on supporting their students, staff, and community through this difficult time," Duncan said.

On the school’s Facebook page, the school released this statement:

"The Roane County community suffered a tragic loss last night with the passing of Alex Miller. Roane County High School will open its doors at noon today for the students to be with one another during this difficult time. Counselors, local pastors, teachers, parents and friends will be available as our community continues to grieve."

According to the Roane County High School football roster, Miller was a senior. He played wide receiver and was a strong safety.

Roane County High School is located in Spencer, W.Va.

