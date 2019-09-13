Mild Friday

The Southern half of the area saw a lot of beneficial rainfall along a stalled cold front during the overnight hours. If you didn’t see rainfall, many locations have been reporting damp conditions from hours of heavy drizzle. Rain along the cold front will start to fade as we near sunrise. In its wake we can expect mostly cloudy skies and beautiful temperatures with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Friday night football is looking great with mild temperatures, light winds and no rain chances.