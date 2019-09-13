Mail carrier among 3 Amarillo men arrested in drug bust

By Kaitlin Johnson | September 13, 2019 at 3:57 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 3:59 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Federal and local agents arrested three Amarillo men, including a mail carrier, for selling marijuana this week.

Dat Ho, arrested on drug charges (Source: Randall County Jail)
Federal court documents say a tip in January about drug distribution by the carrier while on his route led them to carrier Dat Ho, who delivered mail in the Bivins neighborhood.

George Delacruz, arrested on drug charges (Source: Randall County Jail)
Gabriel Chavez, arrested for drug charges (Source: Randall County Jail)
They also say more investigation led to marijuana buys from Georga Delcruz and drug seizures from Gabriel Chavez, both of whom got the drugs from Ho.

Chavez said the marijuana was coming from northern California.

Investigators said Ho also mailed a child’s backpack in June to the same area of California with about $7,000 hidden inside it.

