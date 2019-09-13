1 killed in crash involving semi and motorcycle near Shamrock

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died after a crash involving a semi-truck and a motorcycle near Shamrock on Thursday night.
Around 11:10 p.m., DPS officials say 37-year-old Jarmanjit Singh of California was driving a semi truck east in the right lane on eastbound I-40.
At the same time, 59-year-old Robert Leighty of Ohio was also traveling east in the right lane on I-40 in front of the semi.
DPS officials say the motorcycle veered over into the left lane and was struck by the front right side of the semi’s front bumper.
The semi came to a rest in the center median with the motorcycle underneath it.
Leighty was transported to a hospital in Shamrock with life-threatening injuries. He later died from his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
