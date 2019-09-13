Habitat for Humanity application period opening for homeowner program Sept. 16

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Habitat for Humanity will be holding orientation classes starting this Monday, Sept. 16.
The classes will be focused on individuals interested in applying for their home-ownership program.
“We specifically want to reach those who are looking for housing stability,” said Director of Family Services Sarah Curtis. “We want to provide an opportunity for individuals to empower themselves and to overcome their current situation. Dreams are possible through our program.”
To receive an application, interested parties can attend any of the orientation classes listed below:
- Monday, Sept 16 at 6:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Habitat office located at 2700 S. Wilson, 79103
- Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10:00 a.m. at Hillside Christian Church located at 3508 NE 24th Avenue
- Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6:00 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church located at 1001 N Hayden St, 79107
- Saturday, September 28 at 10:00 a.m. at the Amarillo Habitat office located at 2700 S. Wilson, 79103
Applications are only available in person.
For more information, individuals can also reference the website here or call 806-383-3456.
