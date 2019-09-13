Epic Exploring pathways into careers with the new generation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Civic Center will be hosting Epic Career Fair at Tuesday, Sept. 17th between 9:00 a.m. to noon.
Attendees can expect career information, apprenticeships, internships, and job shadowing to be discussed and available.
Amarillo’s students are welcome to attend as admission is free.
The fair’s goal is to educate the next generation and to give information about good family-wage careers in their fields. High school students need to see the relevance of their education, learn about promising career paths, and better understand the skills they need to be successful in the workplace.
The event will be a great way to network and grow pipelines with many employers and attendees.
