Dalhart school using farm to raise money, educate students about agriculture

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Dalhart Christian Academy is thinking outside the box when it comes to preparing for the future.
The school continues to grow, as they recently added both 7th and 8th grades.
Every year, they plan to take their children on an educational field trip.
Last year, parents and students went to Washington D.C. to learn about the founding fathers, and this year, they plan on making a Texas history trip to learn about the state.
These trips are not cheap, and the school wanted to make sure all students could go, so they came up with the idea of having a farm to raise money.
The land, seeds, water, fertilizer, labor and all was donated by Dalhart Community Farmers, which takes away the cost to grow a crop of silage.
A community dairyman is contracted to purchase the silage from the school. With that money, the school will be able to go on trips and pay for scholarships for families in the school system.
“For instance, we went to Washington D.C. last spring, and a lot of these kids may not ever go back,” said Amy Schniederjan, a mom of two at DCA. “A lot of adults may never go back. However, to get to see where our founding fathers prayed, studied and believed for this new nation, that’s huge. Our students today need to know what sacrifices were made for our country.”
The farm will also educate students on the agricultural community they live in.
