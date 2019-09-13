City Officials will present official plan for Civic Center to the public

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A major renovation plan for the downtown Civic Center is in the works.
The public is invited to attend the Civic Center public meeting tomorrow morning at 8:30 in the morning.
The Civic Center has been a part of Amarillo’s Downtown area for 50 years, and City Officials think it’s time for a significant upgrade.
Some of those changes include a new arena which will seat 10,100 people.
Other essential changes include adding a kitchen that better suits catering companies, a new auditorium, and an increase in the exhibit halls.
“The public has the opportunity to come and hear what we’ve been talking about. We have been discussing this for almost nine months, what do we need to do to the Amarillo Civic Center to get us to a level of being competitive with other markets. We’ve had the civic center for 50 years, and its time for a re-do,” said Executive Committee member of the Civic Center, Julie Sims.
Amarillo residents are encouraged to come to the meetings and voice their opinions and concerns regarding the vision for the new and improved Civic Center.
