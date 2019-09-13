City of Clovis employees seeking answers, say they aren’t receiving paychecks

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Employees with the City of Clovis are seeking answers after they say they haven’t been receiving paychecks as scheduled.
According to the Eastern New Mexico News, trash trucks and other city vehicles parked outside of Clovis City Hall this morning as employees confronted Clovis City Manager Justin Howalt, saying they haven’t been paid on time.
City employees said they were not on strike, but they would not work until they were paid.
According to city officials, Howalt told employees if they intended to leave for the day, they could clock out and take vacation.
The city has been having software issues since August that have resulted in delayed pay and other pay-related issues.
City officials say employees usually are paid at Midnight on Thursdays, but the software has been causing a delay.
“We understand and share in the frustration the adverse effect this has on our employees,” said Howalt in a news release. “The City of Clovis has a system in place to reimburse employees for any overdraft fees they may have incurred as a result.”
According to the news release, the City of Clovis’ Personnel Policy Manual Section 405 states that employees shall be paid every two weeks on Fridays.
