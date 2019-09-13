Businesses boast biggest bang for your buck

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The population is still growing in Amarillo and Canyon, and so are new and existing businesses around the area.
From a new location of ‘Men’s Only Haircuts’, to a pet clinic that offers low-cost vet services, to a place to go where they will restore, restyle or re-purpose your furniture, the people in Amarillo and Canyon have more options.
In Canyon across from the University on 4th and 23rd, you can find one of the newest businesses called Restoration Chic. They opened in July and are having their grand opening in two weeks. They offer antiques, art, and custom projects.
“I do a custom painting for individuals," said Restoration Chic Owner Patty Nitsche. "Whether it be a piece they bring to me or a piece they pick out here in the store and I restore or paint them, according to what they want for their home."
According to Patty, if you have a piece of furniture, you love but needs a facelift you can bring it to her. She will make it look like it once was in its original form.
Back here in Amarillo off of Western and Gem Lake, men now have a new place to get haircuts for $15 with some of the best-taught stylists in Amarillo according to the owner.
“Our atmosphere is unlike most others. We have a lot of training. For a fifteen-dollar haircut you’re probably going to get the best haircut in town,” said Men’s Only Haircuts Co-owner Wage Hagler.
Men's Only Haircuts will be offering special discounts and bring the communities together.
“We also offer discounts for first responders, and we are trying to reach this community right now," said Men’s Only Haircuts Co-owner Sylvia Rodriguez. "There are a lot of firemen, and we would like to offer them a free haircut, here at Men’s Only.”
Down the road on 6th Avenue, you can find P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo, which offers low-cost veterinary services and community-focused programs.
These programs aim to ensure every pet has access to and can remain in a loving home.
“We are a low-cost neuter clinic. We also perform wellness services, such as vaccines, heartworm preventative, heartworm testing, and we also do feline testing,” said P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo Veterinary Specialist Hannah Manning.
Based out of Wichita Falls, they hope to have an impact on the animal overpopulation problem in Amarillo.
