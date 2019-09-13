Borger celebrates 50 years as an All-American City this weekend

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Borger is preparing the Aluminum Dome parking lot for an evening of entertainment for the community on Saturday, Sept. 14 to celebrate 50 years with the award.
“Doors open at 5 p.m. and it’s a free concert and the headliner is Kevin Fowler,” said Communications Manager for the City of Borger Marisa Montoya. “And we also have two concerts before that, it’s a series of concerts. A local band Barn Noize, starts at six, and then an hour later Lindsey Lane comes on and then Kevin Fowler ends the night. And after Kevin Fowler we have fireworks.”
The city was designated as an All-American city in 1969 for it’s community-centered solutions to certain issues.
One of those solutions was Operation Facelift to combat the decline of Borger’s structures and the downtown area.
“We partner with homeowners and the city provides the labor and equipment to tear down substandard structures and the homeowner only has to pay for the disposal cost. So that program started as part of Operation Facelift. It’s a program that we still utilize today and that we’ve shared with many, many other cities in the region since that time too,” said Assistant to the City Manager in Borger Garrett Spradling.
The city is also using this event to start a conversation with residents about the future plans for the aluminum dome.
These two signs will be up depicting the ideal rendering for the dome and the numbers the city still needs to reach its goal for that renovation.
“We’re trying to find ways to improve it and or expand it without that being a direct burden to the taxpayers of the community,” said Spradling.
He said a tax increase may be needed to add the conference center.
“The community is going to have to step up for some of that, but we do have the money for some other phases,” said Spradling. “So this is our first opportunity to kind of let people see what what some of those options are before we start really expanding and saying what we want to do.”
While the concerts are free, attendees will have to pay for food and alcohol from vendors.
A full list of events and parking information can be found by visiting the HC United Way Cook Off & Borger All-American City Celebration Facebook event page.
“The city is very proud to have this event,” said Montoya. “We’re very, very excited to see it and just celebrate that designation that we received and celebrate our community and our rich history.”
