WTAMU professor named Adobe Education Leader

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Adobe Education Team has named Dr. Emily Kinsky, an associate professor in the WTAMU Department of Communications, a member of the Adobe Education Team.
“Adobe Education Leaders are innovative thought leaders in education who effectively use Adobe tools to promote excellence in students’ development of creative problem solving and critical thinking skills,” said Clara Galan, the Global Education Community Lead: K-12 and High Education at Adobe.
Dr. Kinsky’s selection to this group allows for growth and development that will greatly impact her department and the larger university community.
This year, 36 Adobe Education Leaders were accepted into the program from all around the world. Dr. Kinsky uses Adobe programs extensively as she teaches Media Design courses in the department and co-advises the student-run PR firm, 1910 PR. She is the first professor from WTAMU to be selected for this program.
“One of the exciting aspects is the legitimacy that it gives our department, as well as the opportunities it has opened up,” Kinsky explained. “I’ve used Adobe products for a long time and have always loved the company, so it is exciting to have an official connection and to get to go to the Adobe offices in San Francisco for the AEL Summit.”
You can learn more information about WTAMU’s Department of Communication here.
