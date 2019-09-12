WTAMU announces new professorship named after T. Boone Pickens

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University just announced the addition of a new professorship named after the late T. Boone Pickens.
The T. Boone Pickens Professor of Economics is now the third Pickens professorship for the department.
This position was put in place honoring Pickens’ efforts to advance the Engler College of Business. Pickens’ was a leading visionary, creating one of WT’s first professorships greatly benefiting hundreds of students financially.
He valued investing in the future of students throughout the Texas Panhandle through higher education, and this new position will allow his legacy to continue on.
Dr. Eric Hoffman received the honor to be the first to hold the new professorship position.
