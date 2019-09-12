Story Time at the Amarillo Zoo set for Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Children can have some of their favorite stories read to them by costumed characters Saturday afternoon at the Amarillo Zoo.
The Amarillo Zoo’s Story Time is set for Saturday, Sep. 14 starting at 1:15 p.m at the outdoor amphitheater. Boys and girls can join the zoo’s educators, read along with the stories, have their picture taken with the characters and meet education animal ambassadors.
Below is the Story Time schedule:
- The Great Race by Kevin O’malley at 1:15 p.m.
- Grandfather Bison by Jim Arnosky at 1:45 p.m.
- Small Green Snake by Libba Moore Gray at 2:15 p.m.
- Buggy Bug by Chris Raschka at 2:45 p.m.
For more information, visit the Amarillo Zoo’s website.
