School districts, cities setting tax rates for the upcoming year

The city of Amarillo is planning on raising it’s tax rate. The effective rate, which is the rate that would raise that would raise the same amount of money as this year is .36 cents per one hundred dollars of taxable property value. The new rate, if approved, would be almost .39 cents. According to Mayor Ginger Nelson, the increased revenue would largely go to 10 new firefighters, 3 new animal management workers, increased street funding and for bond projects approved earlier by voters.