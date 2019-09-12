Man wanted on kidnapping, assault charges in Randall, Potter counties

By Vanessa Garcia | September 12, 2019 at 10:16 AM CDT - Updated September 12 at 10:16 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are searching for a man wanted on kidnapping and assault charges.

According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, 31-year-old Edward Palacios is wanted out of Randall County for aggravated assault with a weapon and aggravated kidnapping and is wanted out of Potter County for assault causing a bodily injury, plus two convictions within 12 months.

Palacios is 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you know of this man’s whereabouts or have any information on him, call (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

