Doppler Dave Is Tracking Rain Chances For Some

Doppler Dave Explains Who May Get Rain
By Dave Oliver | September 12, 2019 at 3:31 PM CDT - Updated September 12 at 3:31 PM

Thunderstorms and rain are expected to develop this evening along a front that is stationary in our southern counties. While most of the rain will stay south of I-40 this evening, there could be some new development late tonight and tomorrow morning that spreads northward a bit, including the Amarillo area. By midday tomorrow, however, rain will end and skies will begin clearing. Highs tomorrow should stay near 80.