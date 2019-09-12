Doppler Dave Is Tracking Rain Chances For Some

Thunderstorms and rain are expected to develop this evening along a front that is stationary in our southern counties. While most of the rain will stay south of I-40 this evening, there could be some new development late tonight and tomorrow morning that spreads northward a bit, including the Amarillo area. By midday tomorrow, however, rain will end and skies will begin clearing. Highs tomorrow should stay near 80.
