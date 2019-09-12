Dogs to be allowed on Texas restaurant patio’s after State proposed bill

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Eating out with your dog in Amarillo would become more accessible because of new rules expected to be implemented by the state.
These days, citizens are bringing their pets just about everywhere.
However, Amarillo was one of the few cities in the state of Texas that allowed dogs to be on restaurant premises.
However, the Texas Senate passed a bill which would allow every food and drink business in the state with a patio the option to allow customers to be accompanied by their dog.
Restaurant owners can still determine whether they will allow dogs on their patio, but the option would no longer be ruled out.
As of now, Amarillo has 42 restaurants that are open to letting residents dine with their dog in their outside dining areas.
“I think you’ll see some real positive reactions from the community, definitely from travelers that come into our community. Now, keep in mind, this isn’t automatic. If you’re a food or drinking establishment, you don’t have to allow pets on patios. This is just if you want to,” said Anthony Spanel, Environmental Health Director for the City of Amarillo.
Although restaurant owners would be given the option to allow pets on their patios, all owners are still required by law to allow service dogs onto their premises.
