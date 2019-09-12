Businesses prepare for 24th annual Chamber of Commerce BBQ cook-off

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The biggest barbecue in Amarillo is returning to Center City with some of the best barbecue the Texas Panhandle has to offer.
The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce and Amarillo businesses spent the past few days getting ready for the 24th annual “Good Times Celebration Barbecue Cook-off.”
“This event is all-inclusive, so when you buy your ticket at any panhandle ticket outlet, they are $30 in advance after that they are going to be $40 at the gate. That ticket will include everything like food and drinks and lots of networking.”
The good times gathering starts tomorrow at 5pm and runs until 8pm at the chamber grounds in Downtown Amarillo.
This is the chamber’s biggest annual event, and they expect around six to seven-thousand people to attend.
More than 100 businesses, including NewsChannel10, will be facing off for the titles of best ribs, best brisket, and best other meat.
As companies prepare and formulate their recipes the day before the big event, each Pitmaster gave insight on their strategy for the best barbecue.
“We’ve come close in the last few years. So we’ve brought in some secret sauce, some rubs that we’ve mixed up and made on our own. Hopefully, that will propel us to the next level, and we can win this thing,” said Scarborough Specialties employee Bryce Boydstun.
“We’re going to win. We are definitely going to win,” said Tyson Foods employee Kevin Newton.
“The correct seasoning, the right temperature: low and slow and good meat,” said Tyson Food Employee Wade Bigalow.
“A secret turn-in that we can’t tell you all about. We are going to win it by just our secret recipes that we use,” said Sprouse Shrader Smith PLLC employee Mark Montgomery.
“I don’t have a strategy to win, just to come on out and feed the people,” said Gary’s Heating & Air employee Jeremy Parkhurst.
"The strategy is to come out and have a good time. “We’ve already prepped our stuff and had some practice runs to ensure we are cooking is hopefully on point by the time turn incomes around,” said Farmer’s Insurance employee Ruben Cortez.
People in Amarillo, including businesses and their employees, have a chance to network with the business community in a relaxed, fun atmosphere.
For tickets and prices: https://www.amarillo-chamber.org/barbecue-cook-off.html
