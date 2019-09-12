Ascension Academy’s band/choir director writes song in memory of 9/11

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ascension Academy’s very own band and choir director, Mykel Byersmith, has put his musical talents to use in more ways than educating his students.
Byersmith has written a song titled “Never Forget” in honor of September 11th and the horrific events that occurred 18 years ago that day.
Byersmith originally wrote the song last year and posted it to his YouTube account without telling anyone at the school. A school employee came across the song on 9/11 of this year and thought it had to be shared.
The song talks of how the legacies of the men of women who lost their lives and the first responders who sacrificed everything that day.
“You see those who are willing to give their lives, willing to give their time, their lives, their service to this country. I really hoped to express that as best I could in that song,” said Byersmith.
Byersmith mentions in his song that when he was younger he was speechless at the events he saw happening before his eyes. He did not know what was happening at the time, or even what the word terrorism meant, but can recall what third grade class he was in and how he felt.
Now that he is older, he expresses that he has more appreciation for the heroes that day who risked their lives to save others.
You can watch the full song, sung by Byersmith himself below.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.