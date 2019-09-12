Amarillo’s seal coat project begins final phase

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Northwest Quadrant Seal is set to run through the weekend, beginning its final phase on September 14.
This phase of the project will be in various places throughout the city:
- S. Western St. from Interstate 27 to Arden Road
- W. Third Ave from Taylor Street to Grant Street
For more information on precise locations affected by the Quadrant Seal Coat, you can visit the City of Amarillo’s website.
Amarillo’s residents are encouraged to be aware of construction workers, signs and temporary road closures due to the project.
This project first came to be when Amarillo citizens voted on the proposition in November 2016, and with the final phase beginning indicates that there is light at the end of the tunnel.
