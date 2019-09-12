Amarillo law enforcement raising money for Special Olympics at Dunkin'

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo law enforcement officers are raising money for Special Olympic athletes this weekend at Dunkin’.
This Friday and Saturday, local law enforcement will come together from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Dunkin’ locations at 2823 Western Ave and 4411 Soncy Ave.
Along with police, Special Olympic athletes and Dunkin’ representatives will welcome guests and collect donations for Special Olympics Texas.
Guests who make a donation will receive an Espresso VIP Card. The $2 medium Espresso VIP Card is valid through November.
