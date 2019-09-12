Amarillo Community Market moving to Santa Fe Depot this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Market will be moving to the Santa Fe Depot this weekend to make way for the Tri-State Fair Parade.
The market will be held at the Santa Fe Depot located at 401 South Grant Street on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The Tri-State Fair Parade will be held along Polk Street.
“We have a full day of fun downtown. We encourage people to come to the parade, and then go to the historic Santa Fe Depot to shop and eat at the Amarillo Community Market,” said Executive Director of Center City Beth Duke. “Parking is free, and admission is free. We want people to support these great local vendors and shop local.”
The market brings hundreds of people downtown to buy produce, home-baked goods, flowers, jellies, jams, honey, arts, crafts and food.
The Amarillo Community Market is a cooperative project with Center City of Amarillo.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.