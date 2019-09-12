Amarillo city leaders to hold public meeting about proposed Civic Center plans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Community members are invited to learn more about the newly proposed changes for the Amarillo Civic Center Complex this weekend.
City leaders will meet in the civic center’s hospitality room on Sept. 14, Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. to discuss the renovations plans.
Last week, the City of Amarillo revealed those renovation and remodeling plans come with a price tag of up to $319 million. The plan includes major renovations to the existing facility, making the Santa Fe Depot part of the public place, adding another parking garage and moving City Hall to an existing building and replacing it with a park.
It also includes building a 10,000-seat coliseum to hold events, providing more space for visitors.
Amarillo City Council will take questions and comments during the public meeting. No vote or decisions will be made. If you miss this public meeting, three more will be held on Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Sept. 21 at 8:30 a.m.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.