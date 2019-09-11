Wind farm opens up new resources for the Tx Panhandle

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The FGE Goodnight Project aims to represent over half a billion of direct investment in Armstrong County and the State of Texas.
The project will generate a 500MW of capacity, able to generate electricity to power over 500,000 Texas homes.
The FGE Goodnight Project aims to create a project that will continually grow and server more over the years.
Delivering emissions-free, wind-sourced renewable power to meet the power supply challenges across Texas with short and long term economic growth is the goal of the project.
A date has been set in which the generator must provide a notice to proceed with the design, procurement, and construction and provide security, to meet the In-Service Date: August 23, 2019.
Major Partners for FGE Goodnight I include:
- BlackRock
- Vestas
- IEA Renewable Energy
- SWCA
- Protos Energy
- State of Texas & Governor’s Office of Economic Development
- Town of Claude, Texas
- Claude ISD
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.