Wind farm opens up new resources for the Tx Panhandle

Wind farm opens up new resources for the Tx Panhandle
Wind Farm aims to produce more energy for Tx Panhandle and the rest of Texas.
By Richard Bullard | September 11, 2019 at 4:26 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 4:26 PM

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The FGE Goodnight Project aims to represent over half a billion of direct investment in Armstrong County and the State of Texas.

The project will generate a 500MW of capacity, able to generate electricity to power over 500,000 Texas homes.

The FGE Goodnight Project aims to create a project that will continually grow and server more over the years.

Delivering emissions-free, wind-sourced renewable power to meet the power supply challenges across Texas with short and long term economic growth is the goal of the project.

A date has been set in which the generator must provide a notice to proceed with the design, procurement, and construction and provide security, to meet the In-Service Date: August 23, 2019.

Major Partners for FGE Goodnight I include:

  • BlackRock
  • Vestas
  • IEA Renewable Energy
  • SWCA
  • Protos Energy
  • State of Texas & Governor’s Office of Economic Development
  • Town of Claude, Texas
  • Claude ISD

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.