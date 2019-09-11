NewsChannel 10 to accompany veterans on Texas Panhandle Honor Flight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A group of veterans is gearing up for this year’s Texas Panhandle Honor Flight, and NewsChannel 10′s Cassie Stafford will be traveling with them.
The group will head to Washington D.C. where they will be making many stops, including a wreath laying for veterans of the Korean War and World War II, the Lincoln Memorial and a Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wreath Laying.
The group will leave Amarillo on Thursday, Sept. 12 from the airport and will arrive back home on Saturday, September 14.
Tune in to NewsChannel 10 all week for a look at what our local veterans are doing at the nation’s capitol.
