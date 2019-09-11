Never forget: Schools around the Tx Panhandle pay tribute to Patriot’s Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Across the Texas Panhandle, schools and law enforcement remembered the tragic events of September 11, 2001, with morning events and flag ceremonies.
It has been 18 years since that morning, and schools around the area honored and reflected on the events.
Local law-enforcement took time out of their busy schedules to honor the fallen first responders who laid down their lives to protect their country.
September 11 is a day that shall never be forgotten, and will not only forever in the Texas Panhandle’s mind, but America’s as well.
These great reminders where a way to honor Patriot Day and to never forget September 11, 2001.
Ascension Academy has commemorated a song orchestrated by their band and choir to honor and remember the day.
You can watch the full song below:
