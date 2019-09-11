Never forget: Schools around the Tx Panhandle pay tribute to Patriot’s Day

Bluebonnet Elementary School 9/11 and Patriot Day (Source: Facebook)
By Richard Bullard | September 11, 2019 at 3:46 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 3:46 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Across the Texas Panhandle, schools and law enforcement remembered the tragic events of September 11, 2001, with morning events and flag ceremonies.

It has been 18 years since that morning, and schools around the area honored and reflected on the events.

Hillside Elementary remembers 9/11/01
Hillside Elementary remembers 9/11/01 (Source: Facebook)

Local law-enforcement took time out of their busy schedules to honor the fallen first responders who laid down their lives to protect their country.

APD honor 9.11.01 at a local Amarillo elementary school
APD honor 9.11.01 at a local Amarillo elementary school (Source: Facebook)

September 11 is a day that shall never be forgotten, and will not only forever in the Texas Panhandle’s mind, but America’s as well.

Chillichothe ISD remembers 9.11.01 with the football team to remember first responders and Patriot Day.
Chillichothe ISD remembers 9.11.01 with the football team to remember first responders and Patriot Day. (Source: Facebook)

These great reminders where a way to honor Patriot Day and to never forget September 11, 2001.

More County Sheriff's Office and Dumas ISD remeber 9.11.2001
More County Sheriff's Office and Dumas ISD remeber 9.11.2001 (Source: Facebook)
“A great people has been moved to defend a great nation. Terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America,” said former President George W Bush to an address to the nation on Sept. 11 2001
Ascension Academy has commemorated a song orchestrated by their band and choir to honor and remember the day.

You can watch the full song below:

Never Forget

"Never forget that day of smoke. For the victims who died, and those who sacrificed their lives, your legacies we live on." #neverforget

Posted by Ascension Academy on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

