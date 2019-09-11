Honoring First Responders: Cannon Air force base remembers 9/11

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - Cannon Air Force Base held a ceremony today to remember first responders who responded to the tragic moments of 9/11.
The ceremony began with a moment of silence to remember the grave loss for firefighters and law enforcement.
The air force base gave reverence to the events of that morning 18-years ago by honoring first responders, including the 343 firefighters and over 60 plus police officers.
The event concluded with a bell-ringing ceremony to honor those lost and so that we shall never forget.
“God bless America, and God bless our first responders."
