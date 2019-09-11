Honoring First Responders: Cannon Air force base remembers 9/11

By Richard Bullard | September 11, 2019 at 3:03 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 3:05 PM

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - Cannon Air Force Base held a ceremony today to remember first responders who responded to the tragic moments of 9/11.

The ceremony began with a moment of silence to remember the grave loss for firefighters and law enforcement.

The air force base gave reverence to the events of that morning 18-years ago by honoring first responders, including the 343 firefighters and over 60 plus police officers.

The event concluded with a bell-ringing ceremony to honor those lost and so that we shall never forget.

“God bless America, and God bless our first responders."

