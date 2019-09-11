High-speed chase in Sherman County leads to the arrest of a WY man

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Sherman County Police have arrested a man who evaded police, leading to a high-speed chase.
Police say a little after 3:00 p.m. 36-year-old Charles Leroy McMacken, of Rawlings, WY, was speeding down US 287 in Sherman County.
Police say they attempted to stop McMacken and he refused to stop for the officers.
A high-speed chase ensued exceeded speeds of 120 mph.
The chase moved off the highway and soon into the back roads where McMacken’s vehicle was trapped at a locked ranch gate.
McMacken was booked into the Sherman County Jail for evading arrest with a motor/vehicle.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing at this time.
