High-speed chase in Sherman County leads to the arrest of a WY man
By Richard Bullard | September 10, 2019 at 7:11 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 7:11 PM

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Sherman County Police have arrested a man who evaded police, leading to a high-speed chase.

Police say a little after 3:00 p.m. 36-year-old Charles Leroy McMacken, of Rawlings, WY, was speeding down US 287 in Sherman County.

Police say they attempted to stop McMacken and he refused to stop for the officers.

A high-speed chase ensued exceeded speeds of 120 mph.

The chase moved off the highway and soon into the back roads where McMacken’s vehicle was trapped at a locked ranch gate.

McMacken was booked into the Sherman County Jail for evading arrest with a motor/vehicle.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing at this time.

