Former city councilman working to increase technology education, jobs in Amarillo

“The difficulty on a lot of this is we are so remote, we are in an island here, and other cities are growing fast compared to what were doing in Amarillo. So we need to just buckle down and get people interested in technology and in coding. You can do the work remotely, you don’t have to be here, but the future is going to be about this and about automation and we have to take advantage of it while we still can,” said Nair.