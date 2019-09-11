Clovis Rotary Club hosting art auction for kids

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Rotary Club is hosting an event to help children of abuse.
The Clovis Rotary Club is having an upcoming fundraising event this weekend for children.
The Club is hosting an art auction with pieces made by the children from schools in Clovis, Portales, Tucumcari and more. The event with include an art show, a silent auction and a live auction to raise money for the Oasis Children’s Advocate Center.
The Center provides forensic interviewing services for children who have suffered from abuse.
Over 400 paintings will be on display and up for action on Friday from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Clovis Civic Center.
The live auction will have 50 lots on Saturday starting at 6:00 p.m. Tickets for this event are $25 and are available online. Cocktails and heavy hor d’oeuvres will be provided in the hopes of raising over $20,000 to help abused children.
