City of Amarillo presents Downtown Strategic Plan to the public

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After almost 10 years of planning out a completely revised vision for the Downtown Amarillo area, city officials have finally presented a completed plan to the public.
During Tuesday’s public meeting, Amarillo residents were able to view new plans for everything including residential and business reconstruction to design and entertainment space remodeling.
The city believes in about five years, residents could be seeing a completely new downtown area.
City officials are also hoping this strategic plan will attract a much larger amount of tourists to the area, which will in turn enhance the city’s economy.
“Of course with the new ballpark and the new restaurants on Polk St., we’re already seeing an influx of people coming to Downtown, and I think this is just going to encourage more business that will hopefully bring more people to the center of the city," said President of Downtown Amarillo Inc. Jim J. Brewer.
This plan also seeks to attract business owners to set up their businesses downtown including new restaurants, retail stores, and finance companies.
However, the first plan of action is to make the Downtown area a residential area.
“Hopefully over the next five years we’ll see more impact as far as residential and continuing to make improvements in that regard, that’s definitely top of the list is residential and getting more residents to living Downtown," said Director of Planning and Development Services Andrew Freeman.
