Blank Spaces Gallery showcases high school students’ artwork at Snack Pak 4 Kids warehouse

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students in Blank Spaces Gallery, a division of Blank Spaces Murals out of Caprock High School, get to learn the ins and outs of planning and executing an art show.
And they exercised those talents for their first show at the Snack Pak 4 Kids warehouse.
Fifty pieces of artwork were featured from high school students who competed in the State Visual Arts Scholastic Event this spring.
The Blank Spaces Gallery collaborated with Snack Pak 4 Kids and The Texas Panhandle Art Education Association to host the opening reception.
“Perryton High School is being featured Randall High School is here, Canyon High School. So really trying to pull in those schools that are in the panhandle and not just the Amarillo area,” said Executive Director of Blank Spaces Gallery and Murals Shawn Kennedy.
Student interns were behind every detail of the show--- from choosing where the art would go to hanging it at the appropriate eye-level for the audience.
“They’re getting to learn sort of the narrative behind putting art together, the math behind hanging a show. And of course, they’re getting the social aspect of it as well, how to talk about their art, how to open up other people to talk about their art,” said Kennedy.
The guests at the art show also participated in packing 5,000 bags for Snack Pak 4 Kids to help the organization and demonstrate how art feeds the community.
“They’re packing, but they’re also looking at the art,” said student intern for Blank Spaces Demesis Hernandez. “And the art is really important because this is the Panhandle’s teenage artists and they’re going to be in the field soon enough.”
The student artists say they're glad to be contributing to the show.
“I know that my hard work paid off and a lot of things are hard, but I got it done. So I’m really happy about it,” said Palo Duro High School senior Tun Naing.
“It makes me feel accomplished and I feel like I’m putting something out into the world,” said Caprock High School senior Huyen Phen.
Blank Spaces Gallery hopes to rotate a show every two months at the Snack Pak 4 Kids Warehouse.
The next show will have students exhibit their artwork before a panel of jurors.
“We’re going to feature new work, the next show that we’re going to do is what’s called a juried show which means that high school kids, middle school kids can enter,” said Kennedy.
If you missed the opening reception and would like to see the artwork featured at the warehouse, you can contact Blank Spaces on their Facebook Page.
