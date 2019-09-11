Amarillo SPCA hosting 2 events this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re looking at adopting a new pet or raising money for a local nonprofit, you could help support the Amarillo SPCA this weekend.
The Amarillo SPCA is having their annual Garage Sale fundraiser this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, followed by the SPCA/PetSmart National Adoption Weekend Saturday afternoon.
The SPCA is calling on our community to donate unwanted items such as shoes and purses to help the shelter animals in the hopes of finding them a forever home. To donate your items, please call (806) 355-5260.
The garage sale will held be at 7105 Elmhurst from 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Saturday.
The nonprofit, no-kill shelter has been in Amarillo for over 26 years and currently have almost 140 different animals.
These pets will be available for adoption at PetSmart on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
