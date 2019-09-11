Amarillo 9/11 remembrance ceremony honors thousands of lives lost 18 years ago

When we moved to Amarillo, Texas five years ago, I learned for the first time that ‘We will not forget’ is not a sentiment that is just for New Yorkers, that it was felt by this entire country. I learned that this entire country felt that loss, that it was personal to every single, solitary American, whether they lived in New York or not, whether they lived in Washington D.C. or not, whether they knew someone in those buildings or not. That it was personal and that they would not forget. That every year, places like Amarillo were honoring the men and women who lost their lives and that Amarillo, Texas will never forget.

Amarillo first responders 9/11 ceremony