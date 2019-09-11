Amarillo 9/11 remembrance ceremony honors thousands of lives lost 18 years ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo first responders hosted a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony today, honoring the thousands of lives lost 18 years ago when our nation was attacked.
Sounds of bagpipes and drums filled the air as the community gathered to reflect on that tragic day.
Members of the Amarillo Fire Department Pipes & Drums, Amarillo Police Department’s Rifle Team and honor guards of AFD and APD participated in the ceremony.
You can watch video of the ceremony below:
