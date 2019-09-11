Amarillo 9/11 remembrance ceremony honors thousands of lives lost 18 years ago

Amarillo 9/11 remembrance ceremony honors thousands of lives lost 18 years ago
Waving American Flag USA Background
By Kaitlin Johnson and Cassie Stafford | September 11, 2019 at 6:10 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 6:10 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo first responders hosted a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony today, honoring the thousands of lives lost 18 years ago when our nation was attacked.

Sounds of bagpipes and drums filled the air as the community gathered to reflect on that tragic day.

Members of the Amarillo Fire Department Pipes & Drums, Amarillo Police Department’s Rifle Team and honor guards of AFD and APD participated in the ceremony.

When we moved to Amarillo, Texas five years ago, I learned for the first time that ‘We will not forget’ is not a sentiment that is just for New Yorkers, that it was felt by this entire country. I learned that this entire country felt that loss, that it was personal to every single, solitary American, whether they lived in New York or not, whether they lived in Washington D.C. or not, whether they knew someone in those buildings or not. That it was personal and that they would not forget. That every year, places like Amarillo were honoring the men and women who lost their lives and that Amarillo, Texas will never forget.
Amarillo first responders 9/11 ceremony

You can watch video of the ceremony below:

Video - Local 9.11 ceremony KFDA

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.