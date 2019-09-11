Amarillo police: Person hit by car, possible shots fired near NE 15th and Maple

By Kaitlin Johnson | September 11, 2019 at 3:20 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 3:20 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is responding to a person hit by a car and possible shots fired near Northeast 15th and Maple.

Police were called to the 500 block of Northeast 15th Avenue on a pedestrian being hit by a car, as well as possible shots being fired in the area.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been hit by a car. He was taken to a local hospital.

Schools in the area were temporarily on lockdown, but police say the area of the scene is outside of the school zone. An all-clear has been given to all campuses in the area.

The lockdown at Palo Duro High School, Hamlet Elementary and Park Hills Elementary has been lifted at the recommendation...

Posted by Amarillo ISD on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

The investigation is ongoing.

