Amarillo police: Person hit by car, possible shots fired near NE 15th and Maple

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is responding to a person hit by a car and possible shots fired near Northeast 15th and Maple.
Police were called to the 500 block of Northeast 15th Avenue on a pedestrian being hit by a car, as well as possible shots being fired in the area.
Officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been hit by a car. He was taken to a local hospital.
Schools in the area were temporarily on lockdown, but police say the area of the scene is outside of the school zone. An all-clear has been given to all campuses in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
