Vega ISD classes starting late Tuesday due to city water problems

VEGA, Texas (KFDA) - Classes for Vega Independent School District will start late this morning due to city water problems.
According to Vega ISD, school will start at 10:00 a.m. because the town is without water.
School bus rides will also have a two-hour delayed schedule. Vega ISD said full-day students will come in at 10:00 a.m., pre-kindergarten will come in at 12:25 p.m. and will be dismissed at 3:36 p.m.
We will keep you updated as information is made available.
