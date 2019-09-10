Vega ISD classes starting late Tuesday due to city water problems

Vega ISD classes starting late Tuesday due to city water problems
According to Vega ISD, school will start at 10:00 a.m. because the town is without water. Image Source: Gray TV
By Vanessa Garcia | September 10, 2019 at 8:31 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 8:31 AM

VEGA, Texas (KFDA) - Classes for Vega Independent School District will start late this morning due to city water problems.

According to Vega ISD, school will start at 10:00 a.m. because the town is without water.

School bus rides will also have a two-hour delayed schedule. Vega ISD said full-day students will come in at 10:00 a.m., pre-kindergarten will come in at 12:25 p.m. and will be dismissed at 3:36 p.m.

We will keep you updated as information is made available.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.