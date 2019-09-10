Texas DPS offering $10,000 reward for ‘Most Wanted Fugitive’ with ties to Amarillo

Texas DPS offering $10,000 reward for ‘Most Wanted Fugitive’ with ties to Amarillo
Carlos Rafael Benitez, 31, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and September’s featured fugitive (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Kaitlin Johnson | September 10, 2019 at 10:29 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 10:29 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas DPS is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive who has ties to the Amarillo area.

Carlos Rafael Benitez, 31, is wanted for failing to appear in court on charges of aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

Benitez is described as 5-foot-5 and 170 pounds. he has a tattoo of “BENITEZ” On his back.

His last known address was in Amarillo, and he has ties in Donley County and Tijuana, Mexico.

He has an employment history of working in the tire service business.

If you know where he may be, call 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip through the DPS website.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.