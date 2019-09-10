Texas DPS offering $10,000 reward for ‘Most Wanted Fugitive’ with ties to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas DPS is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive who has ties to the Amarillo area.
Benitez is described as 5-foot-5 and 170 pounds. he has a tattoo of “BENITEZ” On his back.
His last known address was in Amarillo, and he has ties in Donley County and Tijuana, Mexico.
He has an employment history of working in the tire service business.
If you know where he may be, call 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip through the DPS website.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.