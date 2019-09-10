24 out of 25 lots filled in Amarillo Habitat for Humanity neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wells Fargo is investing into the Amarillo community by helping Habitat for Humanity build it’s 114th home.
This morning, a group from the local Wells Fargo will be volunteering to build one of the remaining two homes to complete the Habitat neighborhood.
This neighborhood consists of 25-lots, which all surround Glenwood Park.
The family moving into the home has worked toward their goal of home ownership with Habitat for Humanity since December of 2016.
They have completed 30 educational classes, which focus on financial management, basic maintenance skills and responsibilities of owning a home.
Along with classes, the family has also volunteered 800 hours at ReStore and their neighbor’s homes.
The group from Wells Fargo began working on the home at 9:00 a.m. and will continue helping tomorrow.
