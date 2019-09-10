Most parents are unknowingly placing their children in the car incorrectly

“100 percent of every single car seats that we checked today was installed incorrectly,” said LaViza Matthews, traffic safety specialist TxDOT. “What you want to do is trick the seat belt into thinking that you hit the breaks because when you hit the breaks it locks it right, so you pull the seat belt all the way out until you hear it lock and then as you feed it back in your tightening the seat, and pretty soon you can’t move it more than an inch.”