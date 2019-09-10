Let the Good Times Roll: Amarillo Chamber BBQ Cook off happening this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating the 24th Annual Good Times Celebration Cook-off this Thursday, Sept. 12.
The event starts at 5:00 p.m. and runs through 8:00 p.m. at the Chamber Grounds in downtown Amarillo. The gate entrances are at 10th & Polk and 11th & Tyler.
The barbecue cook-off is Amarillo’s largest networking event with teams competing for bragging rights in professional, amateur, and corporate divisions cooking ribs, brisket and other meats.
The sponsors for this year’s event are Reed Beverage, Tyson Foods, United Supermarkets/Market Street/ Amigos and almost 100 other sponsors.
All-inclusive tickets are $30 per person in advance through any Panhandle Ticket outlet including the Civic Center Box Office, any area United Supermarket, Amigos, or Market Street customer service desk, or online here. Tickets at the gate will be $40.
For more information on the cook-off involving, awards and events, please visit their website, here, or check out their Facebook.
