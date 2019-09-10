Grand Mesa Casino hosting grand opening celebration this week

GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - The Grand Mesa Casino in Guymon will be having its Grand Opening this week on Sept. 12.
After the ground-breaking ceremony was held in early August, the casino had a soft launch just a few weeks later and is exited to open its doors to the public.
The Casino occupies 40,000 square feet and is projected to have an economic impact of nearly $34 million on the area.
It will be the host of hundreds of games and will have something for everyone.
“The casino will have 600 games, eight black jack tables, a restaurant and bar,” said President and CEO of Global Gaming Solutions Skip Seeley.
The celebration begins at 1:00 p.m. and lasts until 11:00 p.m. There will be a hot seat drawing every 30 minutes, and a total of $2,000 in free plays will be given away.
The grand prize will be $500 in free play.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.